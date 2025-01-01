Philadelphia Phillies Surprisingly Predicted To Re-Sign All-Star in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have added to their bullpen this winter. However, every contending team could always use another arm in the backend of their bullpen.
The Phillies seem done with their meaningful signings and trades this offseason. Perhaps they find a trade or free agent at a good price and pull the trigger, but that remains uncertain.
Philadelphia has some recent players on the free agency market, including Jeff Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly wants to work as a starter if the opportunity presents itself but wouldn't be opposed to staying in the bullpen.
For whatever reason, the right-hander is still available. With free agency slowing down a bit over the last week, Hoffman could be waiting for others to make their decision.
When speaking with Kiley McDaniel of ESPN at the end of November, he spoke about his time with the Phillies, making it seem like he wanted to return.
"It's hard to even explain what it feels like pitching in Philly, because of the noise, how in tune with the game [the fans] are, it feels like the field surface is alive," he said. "When the big moments happen, you can hear it from the ground up, like the stadium has the same heartbeat as you."
Hoffman added that he wants to play for a contender, so Philadelphia shouldn't be counted out from his perspective.
"The thing that's most important to me is being on a contender, playing deep into October," he said. "Playing meaningful baseball, it makes the clubhouse that much more enjoyable when everyone is playing for the same thing. That's what I want out of my next situation."
While his comments are all good and well, if the Phillies don't want him back, there isn't much he can do.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, however, predicted he'd return to Philadelphia, which would come as a bit of a surprise.
"The top of the relief market has yet to thaw out. It doesn't help that some teams have approached Hoffman with the intent of starting him, making this a little less straightforward of a situation than it appeared back in November. I'll take the coward's way out and predict that the Phillies retain him -- as a reliever."
Hoffman coming back to the Phillies as a starter doesn't seem likely. He could be used as another piece in the bullpen and arguably be of more value than he was in 2024, considering how the bullpen looks as constructed.