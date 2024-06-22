Philadelphia Phillies Tabbed as 'Fit' for Left-Handed Relief Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have faced some adversity in their last 10 games entering Saturday, going 4-6 over that stretch.
However, their win in Game 2 gives them a chance to win their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and could get them back on track to turn their struggles around.
With the July trade deadline approaching, expect Dave Dombrowski to be aggressive. There's a reason why the Phillies have found success, and a major part of that is because of the team he's put together.
Despite having the second-best record in baseball, Philadelphia has areas they need to improve. Adding an outfielder and pieces on the mound looks to be the ideal scenario.
Not that the Phillies' bullpen is bad, but there's room for improvement. With World Series aspirations, taking advantage of that is what Dombrowski should be looking to do.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed 13 trade candidates, including Tanner Scott, noting that Philadelphia is a fit for the left-hander.
"Scott is having an excellent season, though he's not being given many save opportunities with the last-place Marlins. Scott ranks in the top 10 percent of MLB in average exit velocity, expected batting average, whiff rate and ground ball rate, posting a 1.74 ERA in 31 innings. The southpaw is earning $5.7 million this season, his last before free agency, making him a prime rental candidate."
The Miami Marlins closer is expected to be one of the top trade candidates on the market. Considering the Marlins are arguably the worst team in baseball, it's all but guaranteed he'll be moved.
He also hits free agency at the end of the year, which makes it even more of a reason for Miami to deal him.
As Feinsand alludes to, Scott doesn't have many saves, but that's not due to what he's done on the bump. It does pose some worries about him coming in and pitching in high-leverage situations, but his stuff has been so good there shouldn't be much of an issue.
On the season, he's posted a 1.69 ERA, 260 ERA+, and has 34 strikeouts in 32.0 innings pitched. The walk numbers need to improve, walking 22, but outside of that, he's been lights out.
The Phillies have the seventh-best bullpen ERA in baseball as a team, an impressive mark and part of their dominant play.
Still, adding an elite bullpen arm always makes sense for a contender, so look for them to be active on that front.