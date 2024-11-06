Philadelphia Phillies Target Expected To Get Long-Term Deal in MLB Free Agency
MLB free agency is finally here, and the Philadelphia Phillies will have a chance to improve their roster significantly. There are a few areas they need to improve, but bettering the outfield should be at the top of that list.
It remains uncertain if the Phillies would be willing to trade any of their existing Big League players, but as some of the front office members have hinted over the past couple of weeks, nothing is off the table.
If Philadelphia finds a trade they like that could potentially lower their payroll, expect them to get the job done. That could, most importantly, open the door to signing other free agents who might be a better fit for the roster.
Among the players they could be interested in for the outfield is Jurickson Profar.
Profar has been linked to the Phillies a bit over the past few months, but he's not as big of a name as others. However, the switch-hitting veteran utility player would be an excellent addition to this roster because of everything he brings on both sides of the baseball.
Not only can Profar swing it with the best of them when he's at the top of his game, as evidenced by his impressive 2024 campaign when he posted a 134 OPS+, but he also plays multiple positions.
He'd also allow Philadelphia to give a couple of guys a night off here and there.
His potential contract shouldn't be too much, either, but expect it to be a lot more than it was when he signed last winter.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named the Phillies a landing spot, highlighting the possibility of him getting a longer-term deal this time around.
"Profar enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, making his first All-Star team at age 31. His one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres proved to be one of the best signings of last offseason, as he hit 24 home runs with 85 RBIs and an .839 OPS in 158 games, though he stands to sign a much bigger deal this winter."
Depending on his price, there wouldn't be many better options. In fact, some have viewed Profar as the most underrated player on the free agent market, as he's done nothing throughout his career but get better.
He had some rough showings early on in his career, but he completely revived it in recent seasons, and he should be an excellent fit for any contending ball club.