Philadelphia Phillies Target Roki Sasaki Has Been Posted
The Philadelphia Phillies just saw one of their biggest rivals improve on Sunday night after the New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a monster 15-year deal. The Phillies don't need to do something reactionary, but it's important the front office understands that something has to eventually be done.
If they signed any of the top players available, they could put the pressure back on the Mets.
If there's one player in this free agency class Philadelphia should target, it's Roki Sasaki.
Not only would Sasaki have an opportunity to join one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, but due to international rules, he could be had for a cheap price. The right-hander can only sign a deal up to $7.5 million, making him the perfect target for a contending and expensive team like the Phillies.
There were questions about when he'd be posted, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, those questions are now over. Sasaki has been posted, and his window will run from December 10 until January 23.
It isn't as easy as Philadelphia going up to him and saying they want him. Unfortunately, many of the top Japanese players in baseball have wanted to stay on the West Coast in recent winters.
That might be an issue for a team on the East Coast like the Phillies, but this is a scenario where he could be impressed with what the ball club and city offer.
Playing with some of the top players in baseball could interest him, and they'll have to sell that point hard.
Philadelphia is also an incredible place to play with passionate fans, so if that's at the top of his priority list, signing him shouldn't be out of the question.