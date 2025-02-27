Philadelphia Phillies Three-Headed Bullpen Monster Has Stellar Spring Debut
The Philadelphia Phillies, for the most part, are going to look similar on the field in 2025 as they did in 2024.
A majority of the core that won 95 games last year and took home the National League East title will be running it back one more time.
Where the biggest difference will be is in the bullpen since the team lost Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency to the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals, respectively.
The Phillies still have veteran Jose Alvarado on the roster who didn't factor into late-game situations as often last year because of his struggles, but this season, he will have to be used more often alongside his new partners in crime; Orion Kerkering and Jordan Romano.
Philadelphia’s three-headed monster for high-leverage situations out of the bullpen made their spring training debuts on Thursday against the New York Yankees, and things went as well as the team and players could have hoped for.
Alvarado was the first of the three to be called upon, working the fourth inning after Zack Wheeler threw two shutout frames to kickstart the afternoon and Matt Strahm was tagged for two runs in the third.
The veteran lefty had an up-and-down 2024 campaign but looked to be in midseason form against the Yankees.
He pitched a perfect fourth inning, blowing away hitters with his triple-digit sinker. He struck out two batters and recorded an elite proStuff+ of 115.
Next up was Romano, who is under some pressure to bounce back in 2025 after an injury-riddled 2024 led to the Blue Jays non-tendering him early in the winter.
He certainly looked healthy and ready to return to the form he showed from 2021-2023 when he was one of the best closers in the game and earned two All-Star appearances.
Like Alvarado before him, Romano pitched a perfect inning, striking out two batters.
His fastball and slider were both humming, as he recorded a proStuff+ of 122 with an excellent 62.5% whiff rate.
Last but not least was Kerkering, who is going to be asked to step into a more prominent role in 2025 by manager Rob Thomson.
He certainly looks up for the task after an impressive rookie campaign where he threw 63 innings and recorded a 2.29 ERA with 74 strikeouts.
Kerkering relied heavily upon his sweeper to dominate opponents. To the chagrin of the batters who have to face him, it hasn’t gone anywhere.
Against the Yankees his sweeper had a proStuff+ of 153, as it remains one of the nastiest pitches in the game.
While the order may change during the regular season, that is exactly what Thomson wants to see from this trio, shutting down opponents whenever their number is called.