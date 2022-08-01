Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker

The trade deadline is set to occur Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Stay here for all your Philadelphia Phillies and MLB rumors and deal-making.
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 2. The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams geared up for a big move. 

Though they'll be looking for improvements at center field and in the rotation, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani remain the grand prizes of the market. Unfortunately, it seems the Phillies are out on both players.

Nevertheless, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals remain in the hunt for Soto.

