Philadelphia Phillies Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker
The trade deadline is set to occur Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Stay here for all your Philadelphia Phillies and MLB rumors and deal-making.
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 2. The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams geared up for a big move.
Though they'll be looking for improvements at center field and in the rotation, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani remain the grand prizes of the market. Unfortunately, it seems the Phillies are out on both players.
Nevertheless, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals remain in the hunt for Soto.
Scroll to Continue
Who will nab the grand prize and who might the Phillies acquire before Tuesday at 6 p.m.?
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!