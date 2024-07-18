Philadelphia Phillies Trade Targets Response to Rumors Proves He’d Fit In Perfectly
The Philadelphia Phillies will be back in action on Friday after nearly a week off during the All-Star break. With six All-Star selections in attendance, many on the Phillies didn't get too big of a break, but anything is welcomed in the long Major League Baseball season.
8.5 games ahead in the National League East, the focus for this ball club will be to continue dominating. If they can put together another few weeks of impressive play, the division should be all but over.
With the trade deadline approaching, the front office will have a chance to improve the team's chances not only in the division but also in accomplishing their goal of winning a World Series.
Rumors have suggested that Philadelphia is in the mix for an outfielder and relief help. Adding relief pitching during the deadline is always a wise decision for contending teams, as bullpens can be the reason why teams do or don't find success in October.
The bullpen has been about average this year. Some in it have impressed, but as a whole, it could improve.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic linked them to a reliever again on Wednesday, writing that they might need a reliever or two.
"The Phillies are perhaps the best team in baseball, but their star-laden roster might need little more than a bench bat (or two) and a reliever (or two)."
They've been rumored to have interest in many of the top arms in baseball. Their biggest rumored target has been Tanner Scott, who's been one of the top relief pitchers in the league.
Scott is almost guaranteed to get traded in the coming weeks.
He addressed the trade rumors with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, and his response showed that he'd be the perfect fit for the Phillies.
“It's every player's goal to go far in the playoffs and win a World Series,” Scott said. “Whatever happens happens.”
Having that mindset would add another player to an entire roster that has one goal, which is to win a World Series.
Part of Philadelphia's success over the past two and a half seasons is due to their mindset. Everyone on the roster wants to win a World Series, and no personal agendas get in the way of that.
On top of his winning mindset, he has a 1.34 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings this year. He'll have other suitors, but he'd be an incredible addition to this team.