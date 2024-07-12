Top Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target Urged to Be Moved Soon
With just a couple of weeks left to go before the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be very aggressive. There are a couple of needs that they're expected to try to fix.
One of those needs is in the bullpen and the other is an upgrade in the outfield.
Thankfully, there are plenty of options to target at both of those positions. The Phillies will be able to find a player that they can acquire that will improve their all-around roster and their odds to win a World Series.
In the bullpen, there is one name that has been heavily linked to Philadelphia. That name is none other than Miami Marlins reliever and closer Tanner Scott.
The 29-year-old pitcher is widely expected to be traded before the deadline. A trade to the Phillies would make a lot of sense.
On Wednesday during a live show on Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman talked briefly about Scott. While he didn't touch on Philadelphia's interest directly, he did talk about Scott and what the Marlins should do.
Heyman noted that as the trade deadline draws closer, more relievers will become available. He thinks that Miami should try to trade Scott soon to get the best value that they possibly can.
If the Marlins do choose to move quickly, it would make sense for the Phillies to go ahead and pursue a trade. Acquiring Scott sooner rather than later would just improve the roster a bit earlier.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Scott has pitched in 37 games. He has gone 6-5 to go along with a 1.42 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, 13 saves, a hold, and just two blown saves.
Those numbers show why Philadelphia would have interest in him. He could be a strong late-inning reliever or even slide into the closer role. Scott would give the Phillies options.
As they continue to play and pursue a championship, the Phillies need talent and they need consistency. Scott would check both of those boxes in a potential trade.
Depending on the price, Philadelphia should aggressively pursue a trade for the veteran reliever. If they can acquire him, he would become an integral piece for the rest of the 2024 season.