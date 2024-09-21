Philadelphia Phillies Two Biggest Free Agents Both Named Top-20 Players on Market
There aren't many teams around Major League Baseball as well off as the Philadelphia Phillies.
The roster is loaded with talent, and the front office has done an excellent job of signing them to contracts for the foreseeable future.
Unless a player requests a trade, the Phillies should have many of their current players on the team for the future.
However, their top two relievers, Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman, are set to be free agents this winter.
While they don't get as much recognition in the media as the stars, Estevez and Hoffman are very important pieces to Philadelphia's success. Having lockdown relievers in the back of the bullpen is arguably the biggest thing a contending team could have.
If the Phillies have shown anything over the past few years, it's the fact that they aren't afraid to spend money.
However, it's uncertain how much Hoffman and Estevez could be seeking in a new contract, which should be the deciding factor in what Philadelphia does.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named both of them top-20 players on the market on Friday, highlighting how good both of them truly are.
Estevez came in at No. 20, a fair assessment of the right-hander.
"Estévez enjoyed a breakout 2023 season after joining the Angels on a two-year, $13.5 million contract, saving 31 games and earning his first All-Star selection. He continued to pitch well in the closer's role this season before joining the Phillies at the trade deadline in a deal that cost them a pair of top pitching prospects, and he is now pitching high-leverage innings for a World Series contender."
While Estevez has been awesome, Hoffman has been the most underrated relief pitcher in Major League Baseball. He simply isn't getting talked about enough.
The right-hander came in at No. 19.
"Hoffman went No. 9 overall in the 2014 draft and was a top prospect for the Blue Jays before he was traded to the Rockies in the Troy Tulowitzki deal. Things never clicked in a starting role, but he showed potential pitching out of the Reds bullpen in 2022 before enjoying a true breakout season with the Phillies last year. Armed with an elite fastball-slider combination, he has been one of baseball's most effective late-inning relievers."
With both of them set to hit the market, this could be the best chance for the Phillies to win a World Series.
It's impossible to count them out if they lose both, but their value can't go unnoticed.