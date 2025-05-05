Philadelphia Phillies up Four Spots in Latest Power Rankings After 4-2 Week
The Philadelphia Phillies are 19-15 and in second place in the National League East. They have been chasing the New York Mets all season, but they are slowly starting to gain ground.
This past week, the Phillies hosted the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks. They took two out of three games from both those teams, giving them three series wins in a row after they beat the Chicago Cubs twice last weekend.
Philadelphia has now won six of their last eight games. That success recently has moved them up four spots to No. 9 in the latest MLB.com power rankings.
On Sunday, the Phillies got one of their better starting pitchers back in Rangers Suarez. Suarez looked strong to start, but ended up allowing 7 runs on 7 hits over 3.2 innings pitched. He did strike out six batters, but he was not his sharpest in the zone.
Despite the struggles in his first outing, Philadelphia is happy to have the left-hander back in the rotation. His return did slide Taijuan Walker to the bullpen, but the starting staff should continue to be a strength for this team.
At the plate, the Phillies have one of the best lineups. As a team, they are slashing .255/.336/.399. Their .735 OPS is the 10th-best in the MLB.
In their six games this past week, Philadelphia slashed .282/.330/.507 with 22 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs. They also scored 35 runs over those six games, so the offense has been able give their pitchers plenty of support.
Kyle Schwarber is one of the more dangerous hitters for the Phillies. The left-handed batter is slashing .242/.397/.558 with 11 home runs, 26 RBI, 24 runs scored and 27 walks drawn in 34 games played. His 1.2 WAR leads the team.
Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner all have 30-plus hits on the season, as well. Having five good hitters in a lineup leads to a lot of success. Once Alec Bohm heats up, Philadelphia is going to have one of the more feared starting nine in all of baseball.
Looking forward, the Phillies will be on the road all week. They will visit the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday. After that, the team will head to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians for the weekend series.
Another good week for Philadelphia can solidify them as real contenders this season.