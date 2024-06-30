Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Pursue Trade for Cubs' Cody Bellinger
With just a month before the 2024 MLB trade deadline, rumors and speculation are running rampant. It seems like the Philadelphia Phillies are being connected to a new name every single day.
That isn't going to change between now and the deadline. In fact, more names will begin popping up very often.
Keeping that in mind, another name has, in fact, become a potential option for the Phillies. Chicago Cubs star first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger could be available on the trade market.
On Thursday, The Athletic reported that trade interest is beginning to intensify around the league in Bellinger. Due to the Cubs' struggles of late, they could become potential sellers ahead of the deadline.
Now, The Sports News is urging Philadelphia to get involved in potential trade discussions for the 28-year-old star.
"It's simple math from there: The Cubs have a potential difference-maker to trade, while the Phillies need help at his position. If Bellinger is indeed on the market, Philadelphia general manager Dave Dombrowski should be one of the first to ring the offices at Wrigley Field."
Bellinger would be a big-time addition for the Phillies. He would provide the outfield depth that they have been searching for and bring a dynamic bat to the lineup as well.
In 69 games so far this season, Bellinger has been productive. He hasn't had as big of a season as last year, but there is plenty of time for him to heat up.
Bellinger has hit .267/.327/.421 to go along with nine home runs and 34 RBI. Those numbers clearly aren't huge, but he has also been playing for a team that has been very poor offensively.
It would be reasonable to expect that joining a powerful lineup like Philadelphia has would help him get back on track.
There really aren't any reasons why Bellinger wouldn't be a good fit for the Phillies. He does have two years left on his contract after 2024, but he has potential outs on both seasons. More than likely, he will opt out of his deal after this year to pursue a bigger guaranteed contract.
Even if Philadelphia is acquiring a half-year rental, a talent like Bellinger would be worth it. The Phillies are serious World Series threats and his bat would be a big help in pursuing a championship.
Should things work out well for both parties, a new deal could get worked out to keep him in town.
Depending on the price tag, Philadelphia should absolutely be interested. Bellinger would be the missing piece they've been looking for offensively and would offer the potential of taking the lineup to another level.