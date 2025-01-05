Philadelphia Phillies Urged To Sign Versatile Free Agent Who Would Be 'Perfect Fit'
The Philadelphia Phillies have surprised some people with how they have operated during the MLB offseason.
There were predictions of a shake up coming after their disappointing showing in the 2024 playoffs when they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS.
With the Mets making the biggest splash of all by signing Juan Soto, everyone waited to see how the Phillies would respond.
To this point, there hasn’t been any major acquisitions, instead making just a few commitments to players they are hoping can bounce back in 2025.
Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, could take over a high-leverage role in the bullpen if he is healthy. Max Kepler can provide solid production but has struggled to stay healthy.
Their biggest move to this point has been acquiring starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins in a trade. His performance this past season was negatively impacted by injuries, but he was stellar in 2023 and Philadelphia is hoping that is the player they are receiving.
A bigger move, such as signing Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander, could certainly happen eventually. But, unless there is some money cleared off of the salary cap, there aren’t going to be any major additions.
However, the team could still tinker with their depth, finding players who can fill specific needs off the bench.
One player who has been mentioned as the perfect fit for the team is veteran outfielder/first baseman, Mark Canha.
“So, if the Phils have addressed their offseason needs in recent weeks, where is a spot they might look to improve before Spring Training? Teams can always use more pitching, so perhaps a high-leverage reliever can’t find the deal he wants and comes to Philly on a one-year contract. Or maybe the Phillies take their chances on a veteran, right-handed-hitting corner outfielder. Canha is somebody who might make sense," wrote Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
Given how deep into the salary threshold they are and how expensive it would be to sign anyone commanding big money on a multi-year deal, they could be going bargain bin shopping.
Canha would be a nice addition from that perspective, filling a specific need.
While his power numbers have dipped in recent seasons, he would provide the team with some versatility off the bench, capable of playing both corner outfield spots and first base.
Being part of a platoon, playing most of the time against left-handed pitching, would be a role best suited for him.
With so many left-handed hitting players already in the lineup, Canha would provide some much-needed balance.