Philadelphia Phillies Working on Extension for Star Pitcher
As the 2024 MLB season continues forward, the Philadelphia Phillies have remained among the top teams in baseball. Currently, they are the best team in baseball, just ahead of the New York Yankees.
Ranger Suarez has been a huge part of the success that the Phillies have found this season. He has been an ace for the rotation and has continued playing elite baseball on a conisistent basis.
Now, it appears that the franchise might be looking to lock Suarez up with a long-term contract.
According to CBS Sports MLB insider Jim Bowden, Philadelphia is working on a contract extension with Suarez.
"I've also heard they're working on Ranger Suárez who's a free agent after 2025."
Suarez has been playing at an insane level so far this season.
He has started in 15 games so far, compiling a 10-1 record to go along with a 1.75 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, and a 5.0 K/BB ratio. Those numbers show why the Phillies are looking to get him locked up long-term now.
At 28 years old, the left-hander is very much in his prime with plenty of great baseball ahead of him. He can be a centerpiece for Philadelphia for many years to come.
Recently, the Phillies made another move to lock up a pitcher to a long-term contract. Christopher Sanchez was signed to a new deal that will span four years.
Right now, the team appears primed to make a run at the World Series. They also are expected to be very active ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month. Obviously, the front office will not hold anything back when it comes to adding and keeping talent as they try to keep their window open for years to come.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what the future holds for Philadelphia. It sounds like they'll work hard to get a new deal done with Suarez. That would be a great start to being a legitimate World Series contender far past the 2024 season.