Philadelphia Phillies' Young Star Has Career Day in Sweep of San Diego Padres
After a slow offensive start for the Philadelphia Phillies, they have completely turned things around their last couple series that has resulted in three sweeps out of the four most recent matchups they've played.
The long ball was on full display during their 8-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
The Phillies are now back to a familiar place amongst the rest of the teams in the league as they have now hit the second-most home runs with 37. Their team batting average (.256), on-base percentage (.326), and slugging percentage (.419) are all in the Top 10 now, as well.
It was truly only a matter of time until they found themselves at the plate and started giving their rotation, who has been incredilbe, some run support.
But while everyone else on the team seemed to be finding their power, Bryson Stott entered the game having hit just one homer and having much lower hitting numbers than last season.
That changed on Sunday when the young star did something for the first time in his career by hitting two home runs in the same game.
He started things out in the second inning, blasting a two-run shot 395 feet to right center that gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead. He followed that up with another important homer in the fourth inning, that was also a two-run blast, to give Philadelphia a 4-3 lead.
They never looked back following Stott's power surge.
Hopefully this will be what gets the 26-year-old on track for this season as he looked like he was developing into one of the game's top hitters following his 2023 output.