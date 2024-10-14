Philadelphia Phillies Youngster Named Player Who 'Underachieved' During Season
The Philadelphia Phillies had a tough year to evaluate. During the regular season, there wasn't much of a debate that they weren't one of the top teams in Major League Baseball.
However, even during that stage, there were multiple flaws on this roster, and those all showed during the postseason.
It's tough to justify the struggles of some of their players, too, as these are guys getting paid more than many players in baseball.
Even some of the youngsters disappointed.
While they might not make as much as some veterans, they're high-level players who were expected to help this roster.
Of the youngsters who struggled included Bryson Stott, who might've had the most disappointing season in the lineup, given his expectations.
The chances of Stott becoming a high-level hitter don't seem high. At most, he's likely a league-average OPS+ bat and could perhaps give the Phillies 15-plus home runs.
However, when factoring that in with his Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base, it's easy to see why Philadelphia has been as high on him as they've been.
Sadly, his play in 2024 didn't live up to those expectations, leading Matt Dargan of FanSided to name him one of four players who "underachieved."
"Bryson Stott took a major step backward at the plate this season. A well-rounded hitter when he's at his best, Stott never seemed to reach the level of consistency he previously flashed during a breakout 2023 sophomore campaign. Baseball is a game of adjustments, and it became pretty clear the league had the upper hand on Stott in 2024... Only 27 years old, Stott likely found himself battling with a learning curve this season, and his 2024 production was more likely an anomaly than a sign of things to come. There's clearly some work to do this offseason for the talented youngster in order to return to the vast offensive potential he flashed in 2023."
It'll be interesting to see what the Phillies have the 27-year-old work on during the winter. He isn't old by any means, but he's not exactly young.
Stott has only played three seasons at the Big League level, so this could've been a learning curve for him.
A lot of the lineup struggled with chasing pitches and other issues at the dish, so it'd be unfair to get too upset with Stott.
Still, Philadelphia will need more production from him moving forward if they want to be the team they're looking to be.