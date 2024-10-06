Inside The Phillies

WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Back Ahead of New York Mets After Two-Run Triple

The Philadelphia Phillies were pushed back ahead late against the New York Mets after a clutch triple from and unlikely source.

Dylan Sanders

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second base Bryson Stott (5) hits a single in the fourth inning against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.
Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second base Bryson Stott (5) hits a single in the fourth inning against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies may have just kept the surging New York Mets at bay with some late inning magic from the heart of their lineup put them ahead in the bottom of the eighth.

After Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game in the sixth inning, they both got on-base in the in eighth to set up a crucial at-bat from Bryson Stott.

After working a full count, Stott drove a slider deep into right field. Harper and Castellanos both came around to push the Phillies back ahead by a run.

The Mets ended up going to closer Edwin Diaz early and were attempting a seven-out save before Philadelphia came up clutch in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Diaz got out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh but was unable to convert the save as the team quickly sent Tylor Megill to the mound with a running on third and just one out.

Stott ended up coming around to score a run himself after J.T. Realmuto hit into a fielder's choice that ended with all runners being safe.

The second baseman being the hero that could have potentially kept Philadelphia from dropping both games at home to start the series makes too much since.

Today is Stott's 27th birthday in a season that was overall a massive disappointment when compared to his breakout sophomore campaign last year.

He's no stranger to massive postseason moments, once again proving that the moment is not too big for him.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News