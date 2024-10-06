WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Back Ahead of New York Mets After Two-Run Triple
The Philadelphia Phillies may have just kept the surging New York Mets at bay with some late inning magic from the heart of their lineup put them ahead in the bottom of the eighth.
After Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game in the sixth inning, they both got on-base in the in eighth to set up a crucial at-bat from Bryson Stott.
After working a full count, Stott drove a slider deep into right field. Harper and Castellanos both came around to push the Phillies back ahead by a run.
The Mets ended up going to closer Edwin Diaz early and were attempting a seven-out save before Philadelphia came up clutch in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Diaz got out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh but was unable to convert the save as the team quickly sent Tylor Megill to the mound with a running on third and just one out.
Stott ended up coming around to score a run himself after J.T. Realmuto hit into a fielder's choice that ended with all runners being safe.
The second baseman being the hero that could have potentially kept Philadelphia from dropping both games at home to start the series makes too much since.
Today is Stott's 27th birthday in a season that was overall a massive disappointment when compared to his breakout sophomore campaign last year.
He's no stranger to massive postseason moments, once again proving that the moment is not too big for him.