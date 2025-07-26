Phillies Acquire Outfield Depth in Early Deadline Trade With Detroit Tigers
The Philadelphia Phillies have made their first trade deadline move.
As first reported by Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic, the Phillies have acquired outfielder Brewer Hicklen from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Hicklen was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley upon completion of the deal.
In a corresponding move, Ryan Cusick has been designated for assignment by the team.
In terms of splashes, Hicklen is not going to be the biggest move Philadelphia makes -- at least if fans had it their way -- but he does bring some nice additional depth to a position of need.
He played in just one game for the Tigers this season and collected two hits, however, he does have some impressive numbers at the Triple-A level.
The 29-year-old has slashed .227/.335/.394 with eight home runs and 31 RBI in 61 games for Detroit's Toledo Triple-A affiliate this season, while providing versatile defense in the outfield.
Over the course of his 10 Major League games in three separate campaigns, he has collected a total of two hits, and they just so happened to come in the same game this year.
In eight minor league seasons across all levels, he has slashed .256/.356/.464 with 120 home runs and 420 RBI in 755 games.
It's likely that Hicklen will see some time in the outfield in case of injury down the stretch and will be able to provide some relief while holding his own defensively wherever he's asked to step in.
