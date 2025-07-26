MLB Insider Predicts Phillies Pitcher Mick Abel Will Be Dealt at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting prepared for an important week leading up to the MLB trade deadline.
Despite being right in the mix for first place in the National League East, the Phillies are going to be an aggressive team at the trade deadline in less than a week.
Philadelphia has some very strong aspects of their team, led by their starting rotation. This is a deep unit with some star power at the top, and it is the main reason why they have been so successful this year.
However, some of the issues that plagued them in the playoffs last year are still an issue.
The bullpen has been a complete mess, with the suspension of Jose Alvarado being the icing on the cake. Furthermore, the lineup has shown some signs of weakness once again in the outfield, with offensive production lacking.
As the Phillies look to improve, they have some very strong assets that they will be able to make available to pursue some upgrades for the team.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Mick Abel being a player for the Phillies who will be in a different uniform by July 31st when the trade deadline hits.
“No one ever has enough starting pitching, which is why Abel’s renaissance season is important. He was a first-round pick for a reason, and he’s regained confidence. But he projects as the sixth or seventh starter now and in 2026 for the Phillies. That makes him a trade chip,” he wrote.
The former first-round pick of Philadelphia has started to find his groove this season in the Phillies organization after some growing pains the past couple of years.
In the minors this campaign, Abel has totaled a very impressive 1.83 ERA in 69 innings pitched. This is a massive improvement from the previous season, in which he totaled a 6.46 ERA in 108.2 innings.
With an improvement in his command, the right-hander has limited walks in 2025, helping improve his overall game.
Due to some injuries in the rotation in the Majors, Abel has also been able to get some experience with Philadelphia. While the results have been a bit mixed, the young right-hander has now emerged once again as a desirable asset in the organization.
With teams always looking for pitching to add to their system, Abel could be one of the players the Phillies look to move in a potential trade.
Philadelphia has a ton of pitching lined up for 2026 already on the roster, making the young right-hander a prime trade candidate.
At just 23 years old, despite some struggles along the way, Abel has been able to start to reach his potential.
