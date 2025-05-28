Phillies All-Star Pitcher Should Have Strong Market in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a fantastic start to the season with their starting rotation leading the way.
After a disappointing end to the year in 2024, the Phillies were focused on making some improvements to their team to try and capitalize on what could be the final year for the current core to win a World Series.
This campaign is a critical one for Philadelphia, who will have a lot of notable stars hitting free agency after the season.
With the window of opportunity to win being now, the team was focused on trying to put together a strong roster this winter, with the plan being to create an excellent starting rotation.
They were certainly able to accomplish that with the addition of Jesus Luzardo who has been great. The southpaw has not only been great this year, but he could be a fixture in the rotation for seasons to come.
This appears to have been a savvy move by Philadelphia, especially considering they have an All-Star pitcher hitting the open market at the end of the year.
Will Ranger Suarez Be Highly Sought-After in Free Agency?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about what Suarez’s market might be like, and it could be quite strong.
“Suárez already has an impressive postseason resume — 3-1 with a 1.43 ERA over eight starts and two relief appearances. If he can replicate his early 2024 season, he’ll be in a strong position in free agency with so many teams in need of left-handed starters.”
Despite missing some time to begin the campaign, the 29-year-old has settled in and is pitching well now. Overall, he has totaled a 3-0 record and 3.70 ERA.
As an All-Star from 2024, the left-hander has been hitting his groove in recent years. However, while he has performed well in recent campaigns, durability has been an issue.
Suarez has never totaled 30 starts in a season yet, which is a bit of a concern. However, when he is on the mound he has proven to be a very good pitcher.
While there are going to be some notable names likely on the market this winter, the All-Star will arguably be the second-best left-hander available after Framber Valdez.
Even though he has been a very good pitcher for the franchise, Philadelphia might be going in a different direction next winter. With a potential rotation in 2026 of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez, Luzardo, top prospect Andrew Painter, and Taijuan Walker, it would be surprising to see Suarez get an offer.
Even if the Phillies aren’t involved, the southpaw should have a strong market in the offseason.