Phillies All-Star Pitcher Takes Positive Step Forward for Injury Rehab
With the season underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, the franchise is focused on getting off to a hot start this campaign.
It’s been so far so good for the Phillies to begin the year with two hard-fought wins, and considering the high expectations the team has, that is a good sign.
Luckily for Philadelphia, the team has been able to remain pretty healthy through the spring, and that is always a positive.
Unfortunately, they one of their pitchers went down with injury; Ranger Suarez.
The All-Star left-hander was shut down with a back issue, but it wasn’t deemed to be anything serious. However, since it did disturb his offseason program, he is going to have to ramp back up.
On Saturday, it was a significant step in the right direction for the left-hander.
He was able to throw a nice bullpen session with good velocity.
Assuming he is feeling good on Sunday, he will continue to increase his workload so he can make his first Major League start of the year.
Originally, the timeline for a return figured to be about a month, so throwing a bullpen session where his velocity level was deemed "good" is a positive step in the right direction.
Fortunately, Philadelphia has one of the best starting rotations in baseball to help cover up for their southpaw missing time, and while Taijuan Walker was re-inserted into the rotation, he looked much better this spring and is poised to contribute.
Hopefully, Suarez feels good on Sunday and will be able to take the next steps.
Seemingly, the bullpen session went as well as it could have, and that’s a great sign for the Phillies.