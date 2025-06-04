Phillies Breakout Starting Pitcher Predicted To Make First All-Star Team
The Philadelphia Phillies have been heating up of late after a sluggish first month of the season.
Thanks to a great month of May, the Phillies have now been battling for first place with the New York Mets in the National League East. With both of these teams expected to be contenders, the race to win the NL East is going to be a fun one to watch.
For Philadelphia, they have been built this year with one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
Coming into the campaign, the unit knew that they would have the potential to be special and that is exactly what they have been. Despite Ranger Suarez starting the year on the injured list and Aaron Nola being ineffective before getting injured, the unit has been awesome overall.
The depth of the rotation along with their star power at the top has made them one to fear moving forward.
Now, with one of the best rotations and records in the NL, the team should have some players get recognized for their efforts.
Will Phillies New Starter Make First All-Star Team?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted that Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo would be named to his first All-Star team this season.
“Luzardo is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA, but the ERA is deceiving because he gave up 12 runs in 3 1/3 innings Sunday against the Brewers. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his 12 starts and had a 2.15 ERA before the poor outing.”
One of the best trades of the winter for any team was the acquisition of Luzardo for Philadelphia. Even though the southpaw flashed some ability for the Miami Marlins in 2023, he has been electric for the Phillies so far in 2025. The left-hander has been able to take his game to a new level, which has contributed to the success of the team.
Overall, he has totaled a 5-1 record and 3.58 ERA. However, the numbers are a bit skewed. A recent blowup performance for the left-handed cripped his ERA and also his chances of being considered for the NL Cy Young Award.
Leading up to that start, Luzardo figured to be in the conversation along with Zack Wheeler for the honors.
Even though the 12-run disaster has impacted his overall stats, he has still had an excellent year so far.
At 27 years old, Luzardo has yet to make the All-Star team in his career, but he has a golden opportunity this season. With his team performing well and his statistics being excellent, he could be one of many players on the Phillies to make the team.