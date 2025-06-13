Phillies Can Solve Closer Issue With Trade for Cardinals All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have had enough juice the last couple of years to get to the playoffs, but they have fallen short at various stages of the march to October glory.
10 games above .500 and firmly in the Wild Card hunt, the Phillies look like they will be back in the postseason picture once again, but there are some major issues to address if this time is going to be different.
All year long, the biggest problem for Philadelphia has been the bullpen, and that issue got even worse after Jose Alvarado was suspended for 80 games and the playoffs due to a failed PED test.
The Phillies were already going to be in the market for a closer, but now it becomes their top priority as the trade deadline approaches in about six weeks.
If Philadelphia wants a deal for someone with proven production who could be had for a reasonable price tag, there is one option above the rest.
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley was the best in all of baseball last season with an ERA of 2.04 and a Major League-leading 49 saves. They entertained trading him this past winter, but they elected to hold onto him despite the fact that he will be a free agent after this campaign.
He has not been quite as dominant this year, but that could also lower the price for Philadelphia when it comes to a trade for the 30-year-old shutdown man.
The Cardinals are beginning to fall out of contention, and if things keep trending that way over the next few weeks, Helsley is going to be one of the main names discussed heading into the deadline.
As one of the best in baseball comes onto the market at Philadelphia's biggest position of need, this feels like a no-brainer if the price proves to be right.
Keep an eye out for the Phillies to be mentioned in Helsley rumors and with virtually every other reliever once things start to heat up in regards to deadline action.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.