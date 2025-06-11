Phillies Should Target Valuable Nationals Closer at Trade Deadline
Expect the Philadelphia Phillies to be aggressive as they position themselves as buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
That success has all but been in spite of the relief staff. The Phillies’ bullpen ranks No. 23 in baseball with a 4.48 ERA.
Jose Alvarado, suspended for 80 regular season games and the postseason, will be absent from any World Series run. Alvarado posted a 2.70 ERA in 20 innings pitched.
Philadelphia needs to overcome three consecutive playoff exits at various stages this year, and their thin bullpen unit won't suffice.
Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan was recently named a top target for the Detroit Tigers, but the Phillies should get in competition for his services.
The Nationals are all but assured to be sellers at the trade deadline as they fall out of contention with a 30-35 record and sit seven games back from the National League wild card race.
They’ll likely look to shop Finnegan, who was named in a recent MLB.com article as their biggest trade chip. He was included in a second article that listed trade candidates whose stock has soared.
Finnegan is a perfect fit for what Philadelphia needs in a closer. While the Tigers have also been linked to Finnegan, the Phillies must monitor that situation.
Philadelphia needs an impact player with experience in high-leverage situations. Their bullpen has the eighth most blown saves in baseball (18) and ranks No. 23 in the MLB in holds (33).
Finnegan posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.279 WHIP with 20 strikeouts to eight walks in 22.2 innings pitched.
However, what’s most impressive are his 18 saves, tied for third-most in baseball.
On a team with a losing record, that stat stands out. They’ve come in just 21 chances, showing a critical ability to close.
Finnegan may not instantly turn the Phillies into contenders, but he can shut down games and has been durable throughout his career.
He’s pitched at least 63 innings for four consecutive seasons with a career 3.48 ERA and 106 saves.
Relief pitching is a glaring need, and they won’t be the only contending team looking to fill that hole.
There may be flashier candidates than a 33-year-old who became an All-Star for the first time in 2024, but Finnegan is adept at limiting hard contact and has a track record of both reliability and clutch play that can’t be discounted.
