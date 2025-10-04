Phillies Leave Disappointing Signing Off NLDS Roster Following Brutal Season
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed into the postseason starting Saturday evening with a mindset of this potentially being this current group's final shot at World Series glory.
As such, they enter October with a renewed sense of desperation to get over that final championship hump after coming so close the last several seasons but ultimately suffering three heartbreaks. There is no margin for error, no at-bats to give away, and no innings to squander.
Because of this, perhaps it did not come as a huge surprise when the Phillies released their NLDS roster ahead of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers that there was one notable omission. After signing a one-year deal for $8.5 million with Philadelphia last offseason, the team has left relief pitcher Jordan Romano on the injured list on Saturday afternoon.
Phillies Do Not Activate Jordan Romano For Playoffs
On Saturday morning prior to the start of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park this evening, Philadelphia officially dropped the roster which is going to be tasked with taking down the defending World Series champion Dodgers.
Romano last pitched at the tail end of August before being placed on the 15-day injured list with what at the time was described as both neck stiffness and inflammation in the middle finger of his throwing hand.
When he didn't return in September and it was reported a couple of weeks ago that he had not picked up a baseball, it became clear Romano would not return for the regular season, but now it seems his lone season with the Phillies has already come to an end.
Philadelphia took a calculated risk in signing the two-time All-Star that he would be able to get back to his 2023 form after he struggled mightily before missing the bulk of last season. It made sense why and at the time it was hailed as a good move for the price, but Romano's stint with the team has been nothing but a massive disappointment.
Romano's Time with Phillies Has Been Absolutely Dreadful
Over 49 appearances with the team in 2025, the 32-year-old has posted an 8.23 ERA, 1.453 WHIP, one of the highest walk rates of his career, and most importantly, an unsightly bWAR of -1.7 as he actively made the bullpen worse.
There were flashes of brilliance at times such as his 2.53 ERA over 11 appearances during the month of may, but Romano was never able to put it all together at any point and become anything less than a complete and utter liability.
If his time with the team truly has already come to an end -- a reality that while disappointing would also be for the best -- the contract will go down as one of the uglier deals Philadelphia has handed out in recent years.
Romano coming back at any point this year or at this point making another appearance at all in a Phillies uniform would be a shock. It seems the team has turned the page and will try to get it done this October without him.