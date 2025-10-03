Phillies Labeled as Slight Underdogs Ahead of NLDS Matchup Against Dodgers, According to FanGraphs Analytics

Phillies/Dodgers NLDS Series Outcome Projection, according to Fangraphs.



Odds to win the series:



Dodgers 52.4%

Phillies 47.6



Dodgers in 3: 14.4%

Dodgers in 4: 20.0%

Dodgers in 5: 18.0%

Phillies in 3: 10.4%

Phillies in 4: 17.6%

Phillies in 5: 19.5% pic.twitter.com/Sx1WIYSIqw