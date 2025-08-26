Phillies Fans Sound Off on Bryce Harper for Wearing Mets-Themed Gear
The Philadelphia Phillies lost an embarrassing one on Monday against the New York Mets.
After getting out to a 3-0 lead with their ace Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, the train went off the tracks in a hurry with the left-hander getting shelled in the fourth inning and the offense rolling over and doing nothing for the rest of the game.
All of that combined with the mental mistakes that were on display throughout the contest has become emblematic of how the Phillies look when they play the Mets at Citi Field, a venue that has become a house of horrors for them whether they want to admit it or not.
Following a loss like that, it's not a surprise to see the fanbase voice their frustrations. But this time in particular, it was Bryce Harper who caught a lot of the flack based on his decision to wear what he deems to be a "rivalry pack" where he donned the colors of the Mets by wearing blue cleats and orange batting gloves.
During a podcast interview with Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier in the summer, the superstar revealed that he was going to do this.
"My favorite cleats that I'm gonna wear are later this year. It's actually the rivalry pack," Harper said. "And so, with certain teams I'm gonna wear their colors against them. So like, when we go into a certain stadium, I'll have their team's colors as my cleats and my batting gloves ... I thought that was just like a cool thing that I could do."
Since coming to Philadelphia, Harper has been known to wear team- and city-themed gear, constantly repping the Phillie Phanatic and the other sports franchises in the city. While some have called it pandering, many more have called it an embrace of Philadelphia, which has endeared him to many and made him beloved.
But this was his first miss. Because there are plenty of fans upset with Harper for not only wearing the Mets-themed gear that he did, but for not performing at a high level while wearing it.
Phillies Fans Rip Into Bryce Harper for Mets-Themed Gear
After beginning the game with a groundout, he singled in the third inning to get Kyle Schwarber over to third base, a move that allowed Harper to go to second. Alec Bohm singled them both home that same frame, which gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead.
However, it was all downhill for the team and Harper after that, with him striking out in his next two at-bats where the K in the fourth inning came on a 95 mph fastball that was right down the middle of the plate when runners were on the corners.
Count Spike Eskin -- the local WIP radio station host -- as someone who took exception to Harper wearing the gear he did while not performing well.
He wasn't the only one who voiced their displeasure, either, with countless in the fanbase letting their voices be heard on social media.
@shampooisbetter: "Tell Harper we hated the rivalry gear please"
@Backlotphillfan: "I am so sick and tired hearing about Bryce Harper's shoes, socks, gloves and everything else it's nothing but a sideshow! Bryce should worry about playing the game and that's it!"
@sedonna1111: "I rather his actions on the field and batter box do the 'talking'"
@Tmandolfan: "How about less fashion and more mashing?"
@CmdcMstr3: "Dumb."
It's safe to say that Harper probably should throw those cleats and gloves in the trash and start over from scratch when it comes to wearing rivalry specific gear against the Mets, especially considering the lack of road success they've had.
Fans might have reacted differently if he had dominated the opener with multiple RBI and a home run or two, but that was not the case as the Phillies rolled over to their rivals once again and allowed 13 unanswered runs.
What Harper will be wearing for Game 2 will likely be a hot topic of conversation, so it will be interesting to see if he changes course on this "rivalry pack" or not.