Phillies Former Top Prospect Named Biggest Rankings Riser After Team Traded Him
The Philadelphia Phillies made one of the most significant trade deadline moves in order to acquire a legitimate closer when their blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Twins netted them Jhoan Duran.
One of the best closers in baseball and still under team control for two more seasons after this year, the Phillies have secured their shutdown man for the remainder of this World Series window and very well could find a way to get it done this year.
Landing a premiere closer with team control though was never going to be cheap, and Philadelphia gave up a significant return including two of their best prospects in electrifying right-hander Mick Abel and young 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait.
Abel had already made his debut this year and with mixed results, but Tait is still several years away from reaching the Major Leagues. Still though, clearly he is already starting to make an impact this year, and it was reflected in the eyes of those who know best.
Tait was named one of the biggest risers in the updated MLB Pipeline prospect rankings, making the climb from No. 93 to No. 54 and rising. In his first week with the Twins' High-A affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Tait has already hit two home runs:
Not only is he launching dingers, but also making a massive impact on the defensive side as well with his arm that makes him such a highly rated defensive catcher:
On the season as a whole across Single-A and High-A with both organizations, Tait is slashing .254/.314/.433 over 92 games with 13 home runs and 68 RBI all while gunning runners down with his arm and stopping balls from behind the dish.
Did Phillies Make a Mistake Letting Tait Go?
Holding onto prospects is not the way to put yourself over the top as a serious World Series contender. Philadelphia may very well regret including Tait instead of someone else if he becomes a superstar down the line -- something he is on track to do right now -- but that does not mean they made the wrong decision.
This team may have been a closer away from winning a championship, and if they can actually do that, nobody is going to be upset no matter what Tait does eventually.
Minnesota is a rebuilding team who can give the youngster the kind of time and patience he needs in order to develop. The Phillies on the other hand needed contributors right now, Duran has been absolutely lights out in his four save attempts so far.
While it's hard to say they made the wrong choice, fans in Philadelphia will certainly be paying close attention to see if Tait does in fact pan out.