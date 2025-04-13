Phillies Have Multiple Superstars Who Could Be Team MVP This Season
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a strong start to the season with some of their stars leading the way.
After a disappointing end to the year in 2024, the Phillies have come out on a mission in 2025 to once again win the National League East and to make a deep run in the postseason.
Philadelphia has one of the most talented rosters in the entire league with arguably the best starting rotation in baseball.
This plethora of talent should result in a lot of success since the team isn’t short on stars.
The Phillies were well-represented in the All-Star Game last year, and they have much of that core back again in 2025.
Now, as the team prepares for the long season, they will be leaning on two of the best players not only on their team, but in the entire league.
Not many teams have the luxury of having a perennial Cy Young contender and MVP candidate on the roster, but Philadelphia does.
However, it does create an intriguing question on a yearly basis of whom the best player on the team truly is.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the team MVP for the Phillies in 2025, and despite having a couple of strong options to choose from, he picked Bryce Harper to lead the way.
“It wouldn't be unreasonable to pick Zack Wheeler, who may be baseball's best starter. But Bryce Harper is a two-time NL MVP and has won three Silver Sluggers in the last four years.”
Choosing the potential team MVP for the Phillies is no easy task, but it will likely come down to either Harper or Zack Wheeler.
Having two players of that caliber both in the lineup and leading the starting rotation is a major reason why the team is expected to be a World Series contender.
Both are proven veterans, and when healthy, are at the top of the game.
For Wheeler, 2024 was one of the best of his career.
He was not only the best player for Philadelphia last year, but he nearly took home the National League Cy Young Award.
In addition to Wheeler having a great campaign in 2024, so did Harper, with the slugger putting up a slash line of .285/.373/.525 with 30 home runs and 85 RBI.
Arguably, the most significant thing for Harper was staying relatively healthy last year after missing a lot of time in both 2022 and 2023. When he’s on the field, he can be an MVP-caliber player.
Between the two stars, it is going to be a tight battle for whom the team MVP will be in 2025.