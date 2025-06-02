Phillies Have Several Rising Prospects To Keep an Eye On Beyond Their Big 3
The Philadelphia Phillies have a few superstar prospects people have been keeping their eyes on for a little while now.
Starting pitcher Andrew Painter is expected to make his Major League debut sometime in the coming weeks. After missing the last two seasons because of injury, he quickly reminded anyone who may have forgotten about his upside what he's capable of in the Arizona Fall League.
Shortstop Aidan Miller is their highest-ranked position player, and he is showcasing his immense power in Double-A.
Another future MLB regular, center fielder Justin Crawford, is more than holding his own in Triple-A and could be called up at some point this season if the team’s issues in the outfield continue to plague the lineup.
Those three, along with pitcher Mick Abel, who made his MLB debut earlier this year in historic fashion, are the ones garnering the most attention.
However, there are several other prospects beginning to make a name for themselves worth keeping an eye on.
What Other Phillies Prospects Should Fans Know?
One of them is catcher Eduardo Tait, who could be the team’s long-term future behind the plate.
As shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the 18-year-old is producing 80-grade exit velocities in 2025, which should translate to some impressive production.
He moved up to No. 4 in McDaniel’s updated team prospect rankings.
Another player on the move in the right direction is second baseman Robert Moore, who was previously unranked but now finds himself in the No. 10 spot.
Right fielder Hendry Mendez was also unranked and is now No. 6, experiencing the biggest jump up of any player in the organization.
Another second baseman, Aroon Escobar, is showcasing rare power for someone at the position, improving his long-term outlook despite having McDaniel drop him from No. 4 down to No. 7.
There is a lot of upside in the Phillies' farm system that can be used to either build the foundation of their next Major League core or be packaged together in a trade offer to bring in an established player to help push them closer to their goal of winning the World Series.