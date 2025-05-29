Phillies Prized Pitching Prospect Finally Realizing Immense Potential
The Philadelphia Phillies are in win-now mode with their Major League roster.
Loaded with veterans, they are looking to win a World Series as soon as this year. They certainly have the talent on the roster to do so, overflowing with All-Stars both in the lineup and on the mound.
Their front office has shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to keep the team operating at a high level, whether it be spending money in free agency or packaging prospects to address needs.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2024, they unloaded two pitching prospects to acquire Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels. This past winter, two more prospects, including highly touted shortstop Starlyn Caba, were traded to the Miami Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.
The price paid for Estevez may be regretted after he departed in free agency, and George Klassen is beginning to improve in the minor leagues.
But the Phillies have some excellent depth when it comes to pitching in their minor league system, headlined by their top prospect, Andrew Painter.
He is expected to make his Major League debut at some point this summer, putting the final touches on what is considered by many to be the best starting rotation already in baseball.
However, he wasn’t the first big-time prospect to make their Big League debut in 2025 on the mound.
Phillies Top Pitching Prospect Mick Abel Starting To Figure It Out
That distinction would go to Mick Abel, who was highlighted by Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com as the team’s hottest pitching prospect in May.
“A former first-rounder who has spent considerable time on our Top 100 in the past, Abel’s struggles with command had dented his prospect status. But he’s been pitching well all year, and particularly over the last month, with a combined 1.20 ERA and 1.03 WHIP,” they wrote.
Included in that stellar May production was a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his historic MLB debut, going head-to-head with superstar Paul Skenes.
Abel threw six shutout innings, allowing only five hits without issuing a single walk and striking out nine.
The zero walks is arguably the biggest takeaway, as issuing free passes has been a hindrance for him previously, but he is making strides in that area.
“The 3.6 BB/9 rate over his last five starts is particularly encouraging (5.0 BB/9 career rate at all levels), while continuing to miss lots of bats (11.4 K/9),” the MLB.com trio added.
A top 100 prospect for four years after being selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, Abel is finally beginning to realize his incredible potential.
He has been excellent overall this season with a 2.41 ERA across 52.1 innings with 59 strikeouts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to go along with his incredible Big League debut.