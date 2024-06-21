Phillies to Honor Franchise Legend with Special Retirement Ceremony Friday
It's going to be a special night on Friday when the Philadelphia Phillies honor one of their franchise legends in a retirement ceremony ahead of their highly-anticipated National League Championship Series rematch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Before game action gets underway on the field, fans will be able to celebrate the career of Cole Hamels.
Taken No. 17 overall in the 2022 MLB draft by the Phillies, the left-hander became one of the best pitchers to ever don this team's uniform.
Pitching for Philadelphia from 2006-2015, Hamels earned three All-Star selections, finished Top 10 in NL Cy Young voting four times, and was the World Series MVP in 2008.
He finished his tenure near the top of many Phillies' records including being fourth in bWAR for pitchers (42.0), having the sixth-most wins (114), fourth in games started (294), innings pitched (1,930), and the third-most strikeouts (1,844).
The on-field ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. and feature special guests of his past Philadelphia teammates and coaches including Joe Blanton, Rich Dubee, Tom "Flash" Gordon, Charlie Manuel, Jamie Moyer, Roy Oswalt and Carlos Ruiz. Owner John Middleton and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt will reportedly do a "special presentation" along with a video tribute celebrating his career.
Hamels announced his retirement back in August 2023 when his attempt to make a Major League comeback with the San Diego Padres failed, but he is going to officially retire as a member of the Phillies, and this event will be a celebration of that and his tenure with Philadelphia.
Fans aged 15 and older will receive a 2009 NL Championship replica ring.
On the Phillies' jerseys will be a special patch.
Hamels is undoubtedly one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history, and it was difficult to see him suit up for other teams.
His time in Philadelphia ended at the trade deadline during 2015 when he was shipped to the Texas Rangers for a massive haul following his no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs, which turned out to be the last start he ever made for the team that drafted him.
He pitched five more years in the MLB following this trade.
While it was disappointing to see him leave the way he did, it's awesome that he is ultimately deciding to retire as a member of the Phillies.
Friday should be a special night, and the current active players are hoping to honor him by getting a win over the Diamondbacks in their first meeting since the NLCS.