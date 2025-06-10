Phillies Hoping Walk-off Win Over Cubs Gets Them Back on Right Track
It's been no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies have been struggling the past two weeks.
After once sitting atop the NL East during the latter part of May following their red-hot stretch where they looked like one of the best teams in Major League Baseball, they were 1-9 over their last 10 games entering Monday which included getting swept in two out of three series.
The offense looked completely different than it had been before this slump, and not having Bryce Harper didn't help things.
However, in the midst of another frustrating performance at the plate where the Phillies generated traffic on the basepaths throughout the entire contest but failed to capitalize on it, the struggling lineup found a way to grind out a win.
Using small ball in the bottom of the 11th inning after J.T. Realmuto hit a game-tying single, both Bryson Stott and Otto Kemp executed their bunts to perfection, loading up the bases with nobody out to set up Brandon Marsh's walk-off single.
This was a huge win.
Everybody in the entire organization knew it, and many expressed their hope that this moment is what stops their skid and gets Philadelphia back on track.
"It was huge ... It was a big win for us. We just gotta keep the momentum rolling into [Tuesday]," Marsh said to reporters after the game.
The stoic Rob Thomson offered similar thoughts.
"Hopefully, that sort of just settles things down a little bit," he stated.
Sometimes all a team needs is one moment to get them out of their rut. But it's up to the players themselves to build upon that and put their previous struggles in the past.
"We all know it's a long season. Every team goes through little rough patches that we're going through. Good teams find a way to get out of it. That's what were gonna do," Marsh added.
