Phillies' Jesus Luzardo Looks to Even NLDS in Pivotal Game 2 Start Against Dodgers
Putting it lightly, the conclusion of the Game 1 loss to the Dodgers put a sour taste in the mouth of the Phillies fanbase.
Despite a solid 5.2 innings of work for ace Cristopher Sanchez, overwhelming offensive silence and a bullpen collapse turned an early 3-0 lead into a rough 5-3 loss. Sanchez was masterful through five innings in his first playoff opener start before surrendering two runs on a two-out double by Kike Hernandez.
The loss of Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler has made the shuffling of the Phillies' rotation an intriguing storyline to watch, and the decision was made to give lefthander Jesus Luzardo the ball for a crucial Game 2. Acquired in an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins for prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd, he put together a strong first season in Philadelphia after some brief midseason struggles.
Luzardo put a bow on his postseason audition for the Phillies with seven dazzling frames against his former team in his last start, striking out 10 and giving up just three hits and one unearned run. Pitching to an Earned Run Average of just over three when taking out just two starts in late May and early June, he cemented his status in the club's rotation and proved his worth of getting the ball for Game 2.
How Good Does Luzardo Have To Be?
It's impossible to pick an exact stat line to ask for from Luzardo, but the key aspects of what manager Rob Thomson will ask of his #2 starter are clear. Looking back to Sanchez's Game 1 appearance, the strikeouts and just four hits allowed were major bright spots. However, the one part of his start that could definitely be improved upon was the overall length of it.
The day off between the first and second games of the series definitely decreases the importance of giving the bullpen rest. With that being said, using four relievers to begin the series does tax the back end of the 'pen to a degree, and has given the Dodgers lineup experience facing all that the Phillies have to offer.
Expecting a complete game from Luzardo is, while not an impossibility, far too much to hold over the 28-year-old's head. Getting through the sixth inning, a bare minimum improvement from Sanchez's start, is a realistic starting point. The southpaw has the pitching array that, when it's all clicking, can shut down just about any group of MLB hitters.
His high-octane fastball, newly introduced sweeper, and mixture of deceptive changeup, sinker, and slider structure a dangerous five-pitch mix. Luzardo's main issue in 2025, and frankly throughout his career, has been an off-and-on relationship with maintaining command. Attacking hitters early with his fastball and working in his breaking balls will set the tone for how his outing will go, making the first handful of innings incredibly significant.
The Phillies' offense shoulders most of the blame for the Game 1 loss, and, in all likelihood, the outcome of the game will be heavily influenced by how Philadelphia's heavy hitters perform. Against an all-star-riddled Dodgers lineup, and one game away from facing elimination, Jesus Luzardo will have to meet similar expectations.
Luzardo has shown a knack for coming through when the lights are at their brightest time and time again throughout his brief Phillies tenure. The lefty will face the most important test of his career on Monday night, and will have America's attention on him as he holds the Phillies' season in the balance.