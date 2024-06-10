Phillies Listed As Top Landing Spot for All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are never one to shy away from adding the right piece to the roster at the right time. Especially since Dave Dombrowski has taken the helm as president of baseball operations.
With the Phillies leading the way as the best team in baseball this season, expectations are high. so getting it right on the July 30 MLB trade deadline will be paramount.
An area they may want to upgrade is the outfield, specifically center field where Johan Rojas currently patrols. While Rojas has been serviceable, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.'s name has continued to pop-up in rumors.
In fact, Bleacher Report has Philadelphia listed as the most likely trade destination for Robert Jr. if the White Sox were going to move him. Bleacher Report lists a four-player trade that should get the deal done.
Here is the listed trade proposal:
Philadelphia Phillies get CF Luis Robert Jr.; Chicago White Sox get SS Aidan Miller (Phillies No. 2, MLB No. 40), OF Justin Crawford (Phillies No. 4, MLB No. 58), SS William Bergolla (Phillies No. 9)
"Consider this a reminder that the Phillies also have a good farm system going for them, yet this deal would still allow them to keep their No. 1 and No. 3 prospects in right-handers Andrew Painter and Mick Abel," writes Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report.
"And yet, the White Sox wouldn't be settling. Miller has a future as a power-hitting infielder and Crawford is a speedster in the mold of his old man, Carl. As returns go, this would be exciting indeed."
It is a very stiff price for the Phillies to pay for a player who has only appeared in 12 games this season and hasn't looked great since his return. Robert Jr. is slashing .188/.220/.479 this year but he was an MLB All-Star in 2023 when he appeared in 145 games and posted an OPS of .857 with 38 home runs.
The pedigree is there and if he can regain form, Philadelphia's lineup will become one of, if not the most potent in the league.
Additionally, Robert Jr.'s defense in center field is markedly better than Rojas's is. That would be a massive benefit to the Phillies defense, an area they are always looking to improve.
Whether or not it is worth giving up no. 2, 4 and 9 prospects is another question and one that Dombrowski will have to answer and he puts his final polishing touches on a roster that may be bound for another World Series run.