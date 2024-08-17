Phillies Look To Extend Important Winning Streak on Saturday vs. Nationals
Are the Philadelphia Phillies actually turning things around and getting back to being the dominant force that they were? After a rough losing skid, the Phillies have won their last three games.
Heading into today's matchup against the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia holds a 72-50 record. They are tied for being the second-best team in baseball by record.
Can they continue their winning streak and stretch it to four games with a win today over the Nationals?
Looking at the pitching matchup, fans should be in for a good game this evening.
For the Phillies, Christopher Sanchez will be getting the start. He has had a solid season for Philadelphia in 2024, starting in 23 games and compiling an 8-8 record to go along with a 3.63 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 131.1 innings pitched.
Sanchez has played well enough to earn a four-year, $22.5 million deal earlier this year.
On the other side of the diamond, Washington will be starting Mackenzie Gore on the mound.
Gore, a 25-year-old starter, has started 24 games this year. He has gone 7-10, while recording a 4.50 ERA, a 1.57 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 120.0 innings pitched.
In the first two games of this series, the Phillies have won both of them by final scores of 13-3 and 3-2 respectively. Sweeping a team is never easy, but on paper Philadelphia is the far superior team.
These are the kinds of games that legitimate World Series contenders win. The Phillies have played like the top-tier contender that they have been most of the year over the last three games. Hopefully, that will continue today.
Offensively, Philadelphia is the much better team in this matchup. If they take care of business and play to their full potential, they should outscore the Nationals.
From a pitching perspective, the Phillies once again have the upper hand.
Today's game should end in a win for Philadelphia, but they have to bring their best. Far too often lately it has felt like the Phillies simply didn't show up to the game.
All of that being said, the game must be played. First pitch will be thrown at 6:05 p.m. EST and fans will just have to wait and see if Philadelphia can keep its winning streak alive.