Phillies Need To Consider These 4 Free Agents Who Rake at Citizens Bank Park
The Philadelphia Phillies once again failed to complete their ultimate goal. Win the World Series.
For the third straight season, the team has failed to finish as the top team in MLB and has failed to even make it to the Fall Classic for the last two seasons. Philadelphia, who had a franchise record for most All-Stars in a season in 2024, was eliminated in the National League Division Series by theNew York Mets despite having a bye due to finishing as one of the top two teams in the National League.
The Phillies will now shift their focus to the offseason as they have plenty of questions to answer this winter. After extending manager Rob Thomson, the window for contending may have become even higher on the priority list, with even less room for failure.
Therefore, the Phillies front office can’t miss when it comes to getting the suitable free agents this winter to fill out the depth of their roster. What better place to start than with players who have had success at a place where half their games will be played in 2025?
Of the 76 pending unrestricted free agents this offseason, only a handful have found constant success when competing at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' home field.
Here are the top players looking for a new team this winter that have performed the best in Philadelphia regardless of position or team need.
Highest OPS - Alex Bregman
Although not many games in Bregman’s career were played in Philly, he made the most of it when he was there. Across the five contests he played in at the Bank, the longtime Houston Astros infielder recorded a 1.363 OPS. This included five extra-base hits across 19 plate appearances and only four strikeouts.
Best Batting Average - Thairo Estrada
The former San Francisco Giants utilityman has done well at the plate when stepping into the box at Citizens Banks Park. Over the nine games he appeared in at Philadelphia, the 28-year-old had an outstanding .412 batting average. Although most of these were single-base hits, he still managed a .976 OPS across that same span.
Most Home Runs - Michael Conforto
The longtime former Met comes in as the top free agent this winter who has the most home runs in Philadelphia. Conforto has hit 15 homers across 59 career games in the Phillies home park.
After playing a few years with the San Francisco Giants, the nine-year veteran could be looking to bring his talents back to the East Coast. In his two seasons on the Bay, the 31-year-old surpassed 15 homers each year.
Best of the Rest - Juan Soto
It’s exciting when the biggest free agent on the market also performs well at your home ballpark. That’s the case for the Phillies as Soto has performed across his time at Citizens Bank Park. In his 38 games, he has hit .327/.433/.653 across 178 plate appearances. He has 21 extra-base hits, including 13 homers across that span.
If the Phillies front office begins to question if it’s worth getting in a bidding war with other teams for the talents of Soto, a friendly subtle reminder of how he performs in front of the best home-field advantage in baseball should make them reconsider.