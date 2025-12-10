Phillies Keep Faith in Rob Thomson, Extend Manager’s Contract to 2027

The Philadelphia Phillies still have faith in Rob Thompson, even after three straight seasons of reaching the playoffs but failing to make the World Series.

The Phillies extended Thomson’s contract to 2027 on Tuesday, as reported by multiple outlets, including The Athletic (subscription required). Most managers and coaches don’t like to manage on the final year of their deal. This extension avoids that issue for the 62-year-old Thomson.

Philadelphia is his first Major League managerial job, and the franchise has excelled in the regular season under his leadership. He has a record of 346-251 in three-plus seasons at the helm. The Phillies locked up a key piece of the puzzle on Tuesday by agreeing with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber on a five-year, $150 million deal.

Thomson’s terms, aside from the one-year extension, were not disclosed.

Rob Thomson with Phillies

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Thomson took over as Phillies manager on June 3, 2022, after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski fired then-manager Joe Girardi. Installed as the interim manager, Thomson guided the Phillies to a third-place finish in the NL East, an NL wild card berth and a NL pennant. Philadelphia went on to lose to the Houston Astros in the World Series. But Thomson signed a two-year contract after the season.

Since then, he’s led the Phillies back to the postseason each of the last three years, including back-to-back NL East titles in 2024 and 2025. Where the Phils have fallen short is the postseason. After the World Series appearance, the Phillies fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Championship Series in 2023. Philadelphia has lost in the NL Division Series each of the last two seasons.

Philadelphia dropped the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, even though the Phillies had home field and a first-round bye after claiming the No. 2 seed.

Thomson is nearly universally respected in the Phillies’ clubhouse, in part because he was the team’s bench coach starting in 2018 for then-manager Gabe Kapler, followed by Girardi. Before that, he was a long-time coach in the Yankees’ organization. He worked his way up from third-base coach at their Class-A affiliate in 1990 to serving as bench coach. He won a World Series ring in 2009 and ran the franchise’s spring training camp for Joe Torre’s final five seasons as manager.

Thomson got his start as a minor-league coach with the Detroit Tigers in 1988. He made the transition from playing in the Tigers’ minor league system, where he was a 32nd round in the 1985 MLB draft out of Kansas. He never got above Class A. The Canada native played for his home country in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

