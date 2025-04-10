Phillies New Addition Has Been Far Better Than Advertised This Season
It has been a strong start to the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have bounced back nicely from their disappointing playoff run in 2024.
The Phillies once again came in to the year with high expectations after a strong offseason in which they decided not to drastically shake things up.
While there might not have been a major splash in free agency, the moves made by Philadelphia filled needs for the team.
So far in 2025, the Phillies appear to have created a well-balanced squad both on their pitching staff and in their lineup.
With Cy Young caliber pitchers in the rotation and All-Star caliber hitters in the lineup, Philadelphia is certainly a contender once again.
However, there is one move that is standing out early on for the Phillies.
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com recently spoke about why the Phillies should believe in the strong performance early on of their new starting pitcher, Jesus Luzardo.
“The Phillies heard plenty about how they are “running it back” again in 2025. Quietly, however, they knew they did something significant when they acquired Luzardo from the Marlins in December.”
Philadelphia came into the offseason with a need to add a starter to replace Taijuan Walker, who struggled a lot in 2024.
Due to the depth and talent already within the rotation, the move didn’t figure to be a significant splash. Adding a veteran innings eater would likely have been plenty, especially with the hope that top prospect Andrew Painter would be arriving in 2025.
However, the Phillies went in a different direction. They traded for Luzardo, who flashed some elite upside early in his career with the Miami Marlins.
In 2023, the southpaw totaled a 10-10 record, 3.58 ERA, and struckout 208 batters in 178.2 innings pitched. It was certainly a breakout campaign for Luzardo, but injuries unfortunately derailed his season in 2024.
Now, the 27-year-old is off to an excellent start with a 1.50 in his first two starts. Furthermore, his strikeout numbers are still elite with 19 in 12 innings pitched.
Even though Luzardo was brought in to be the fifth starter for Philadelphia, he is proving to be much more than that so far.
The addition of the southpaw has created arguably the best starting rotation in baseball currently. While Ranger Suarez is on the injured list, even Walker is pitching well, filling in for him.
Adding Luzardo not only helps the team in 2025, but it could be a move with their eyes on the future as well. At just 27 years old, the southpaw might be part of the long-term plans for Philadelphia, especially considering how he’s performed so far.