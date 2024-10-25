Phillies Offseason Target Predicted To Sign Surprisingly Affordable Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies' offseason has become one of the more interesting ones in Major League Baseball after they were knocked out in the National League Division Series.
For a team that was clearly talented enough to win a World Series, losing the way they did was a major failure.
It's unfortunate to say, but there were no words for what the Phillies did.
If one thing has been true during Dave Dombrowski's time around baseball, it's that he wants to win a championship anytime he thinks his team can accomplish that goal. He's done almost everything he can to put Philadelphia in a position to do so, and at some point, the players have to deliver.
That wasn't the case during this campaign, which could lead to some changes.
Cody Bellinger has been linked to the team multiple times in recent months. He's a player who could get them over the top if he plays well.
While he isn't the superstar he once was when he was winning Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards, he'd still be an excellent addition, especially since he could fix the Phillies' issues in center field.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic mentioned the two on Thursday, naming Philadelphia a "best" fit.
He also predicted his contract to come in at four years and $112 million.
"Cody Bellinger didn't get the long-term deal he sought last offseason and again will probably have to take a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual value if he opts out of his three-year deal. The reason: He's hit 20 or more home runs only once in five years and his production varies dramatically from year to year... However, his slash line over the past three seasons has been a roller coaster ride, which makes it difficult for teams to assess which version they would be getting in the coming years. Bellinger's ability to play above-average defense at all three outfield positions and first base improves his market value."
$28 million AAV for Bellinger wouldn't be a bad price, and perhaps, would be in the Phillies' budget.
The ownership group has spent a ton of money to try and win a World Series, and with the existing money on the books moving forward, they don't have much of a choice but to continue trying to win.
If they don't think this current core is good enough to win it all, the only thing left to do would be to spend.
Bellinger has an opt-out in his deal, so it's uncertain if he'll be available, but if he is, Philadelphia would make sense as a landing spot.