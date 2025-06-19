Phillies Option Weston Wilson to Triple-A Amid Flurry of Roster Moves
The Philadelphia Phillies got back on track during Wednesday's game.
After an incident between Nick Castellanos and Rob Thomson during Monday's contest caused the skipper to bench the star outfielder for Tuesday's game that ultimately resulted in a loss, the Phillies secured at least a split of the four-game set against the Miami Marlins with their win on Wednesday.
But as Philadelphia goes for the series win on Thursday and their eighth victory in their last 10 games, they made some roster moves that could have some major ramifications on how this group looks going forward.
In an announcement made by the team, the Phillies revealed they optioned Weston Wilson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalled Buddy Kennedy. To make room on the 40-man roster, Aaron Nola was transferred to the 60-day injured list as he deals with his ankle and rib injuries.
Wilson has not been what Philadelphia expected this season.
He began the year on the injured list after suffering an oblique injury during spring training, but because he is a right-handed-hitting outfielder, when he was healthy enough to return, the Phillies chose him over fan favorite Kody Clemens.
That resulted in the DFA of Clemens where he was subsequently traded to the Minnesota Twins, a place he has thrived with more of a full-time role.
As for Wilson, he has slashed .194/.310/.278 with one homer and four RBI in 22 games and 36 at-bats this season, striking out 13 times compared to drawing six walks.
This is the worst stretch he's had during his limited stints in the Majors, so now he's getting sent back down with the hope that he can find his swing once again.
Kennedy, the Millville, N.J. native, has performed well at Triple-A this year with eight homers and 40 RBI to go along with a .283/.388/.447 slash line across 61 games.
The move to add Kennedy seems to suggest Philadelphia is more confident with the four outfielders they now have on the roster -- Castellanos, Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas -- than they were earlier in the season.
Meanwhile, Edmundo Sosa has cooled off since his incredible start to the campaign, so adding another right-handed option in the infield seems to be the strategic move here.
