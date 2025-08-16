Phillies Pitcher Needs Strong Finish To Maximize Value in Free Agency
As the Philadelphia Phillies look to avoid a disappointing series against the Washington Nationals, the team will have some looming decisions to make down the road after what will hopefully be a successful season.
So far in 2025, the Phillies are right where they want to be, which is in first place in the National League East. Since the trade deadline, Philadelphia has been able to build a nice lead over the New York Mets in large part because of the Mets' struggles.
However, credit is also due for the Phillies, who have been able to capitalize. While the overall campaign has gone well, there have been some inconsistencies for the franchise. That has mostly occurred in the batting order, but as of late, the starting rotation is starting to slump a little bit.
This unit has been one of the best in baseball, but a couple of starters might be starting to feel the long season. Fortunately, the unit is a deep and talented one, but Philadelphia will have some tough decisions to make soon regarding one of their starters.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez needing to finish what has been a great season so far strongly to maximize his value in free agency.
After missing about a month to start the year, Suarez was absolutely on fire after his first start. The southpaw was pitching extremely well and was deserving of being named an All-Star this season.
Will Suarez Be a Top Free Agent?
While the overall numbers are extremely strong for the southpaw, there have been some struggles of late. In 2025, Suarez has totaled an 8-6 record and 3.28 ERA. However, his ERA has gone from 2.66 to the current number since July 20th. That is a significant increase, and he has struggled a bit.
In three of his last five starts, Suarez has allowed at least five earned runs in a game. Cooling off down the stretch would not be ideal for the southpaw in his contract season. This could be just a bit of a rough patch with him hitting the 100 innings pitch mark recently.
While Suarez will be one of the best free agent pitchers on the market, it’s hard to imagine that he will be returning to the Phillies. Barring something happening to another starter, this rotation seems like it will be set to move on without him after the year.
Even though Philadelphia might not be interested, that shouldn't stop Suarez from drawing a lot of interest from other clubs. However, the southpaw must break out of his little funk heading down the stretch.