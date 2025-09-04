Phillies Predicted to Re-Sign Star Slugger Despite Likely Numerous Other Suitors
With the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to finish off the season strong and win the National League East, they have some looming decisions to make in the not-too-distant future.
The Phillies have done a nice job of late to continue to maintain their lead in the NL East over the New York Mets. This was once a tight race for most of the year, but it has been Philadelphia that has been able to pull away of late and hold on to that lead.
With a month of the campaign remaining, the team should feel good about the way things have gone. However, with Zack Wheeler out for the rest of the season, that could end up limiting their upside come October.
This has always felt like a make-or-break year for the Phillies. The core of the team is starting to get older, and they will have multiple key players hitting free agency this winter.
However, there is no player more important right now on the team than Kyle Schwarber, and the star slugger is set to be a free agent after the year. Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that the star slugger will be staying with the Phillies.
Will Philadelphia Be Able to Retain Schwarber?
While the Phillies will certainly want to bring Schwarber back, the price is going to be steep. The star slugger is having an NL MVP-caliber campaign, and that has certainly helped improve his value heading into the winter.
So far this season, he has slashed .245/.366/.577 with 49 home runs and 119 RBI. The numbers have been fantastic at the plate for Schwarber, and when he is playing well, Philadelphia has been hard to beat.
Even though he’s a fantastic offensive player, he is strictly a designated hitter, which limits his value. However, due to his magnificent campaign so far, it is going to take a four or five-year deal more than likely to be able to lock Schwarber up.
Due to his ability to make an impact at the plate, the slugger is going to have numerous suitors for him as well. Fortunately, he seems very happy with the Phillies, and the team has been very competitive with him on it.
While he might not give them much of a discount, Philadelphia would be wise to bring back the star slugger. With seemingly some interest on both sides, it would be surprising to see him playing elsewhere in 2026.