Phillies Land Prep Developmental Catcher in First-Round MLB Mock Draft

As much as the Philadelphia Phillies wanted to keep Kyle Schwarber, re-signing catcher J.T. Realmuto is even more necessary.

The free-agent catcher has been with Philly since 2019, and he’s delivered at the plate and behind it. But he’s 35 years old and entering the later stages of his career. In many cases, this would be a time for Philly to look to a younger catcher. But the problem is the Phillies don’t have one. No Top 30 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline is close to being ready and the most intriguing one was traded in July.

So, getting Realmuto back is necessary, at least in the short term. In the long term someone must come through and be his successor, unless Philadelphia believes that player is Rafael Marchan?

The Phillies have the No. 36 pick in the first round of next year’s MLB draft, the result of spending over the luxury tax threshold for multiple years. In its recent first-round mock draft, Baseball America (subscription required) found the Phillies a potential answer in Christian Brothers High School catcher Will Brick out of Memphis.

About Will Brick

Brick would give the Phillies a long-term developmental pick at the position after trading Eduardo Tait last season. Philadelphia has a pair of catchers in the system in Caleb Ricketts and Alirio Ferrebus and both are Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. But Ricketts hasn’t gotten to Triple-A yet.

Brick reclassified in October, meaning that he’ll be ready for the Class of 2026 even though he should be in the Class of 2027. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, shortstop Eli Willets, did the same thing and took under-slot money to start his pro career before his 18th birthday.

He’ll need time to develop. Baseball America’s scouts like his defensive make-up and believes he has “pure hitting chops.” Still, most prep players need at least three or four years of professional development before they’re ready for a call-up.

Recent Philadelphia Phillies First-Round Picks

Since 2018, the Phillies have had rock solid luck in the first round, as each pick has either reached the Majors or is close to getting there. Philadelphia selected Alec Bohm in 2018 and he is their starting third baseman, as he made the All-Star Game in 2024. In 2019, Bryson Stott was the selection. He made his MLB debut shortly after that and is now the Phillies’ starting second baseman.

Pitcher Mick Abel was the pick in 2020, and he made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Phillies. He was traded shortly after that to the Minnesota Twins in a deadline deal for closer Jhoan Duran. Andrew Painter was the 2021 selection, and he is set to make his MLB debut in 2026. The same could be true for outfielder Justin Crawford, who was the selection in 2022 and ended last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Infielder Aidan Miller was the selection in 2023, and he is nearing an MLB debut as well.

The last two selections will need more seasons. Prep shortstop Dante Nori was the pick in 2024 and Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood was the selection in 2025.

