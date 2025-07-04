Phillies Provide Injury Update on Star Pitcher Aaron Nola
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try and separate themselves from the rest of the National League East, they will be hoping to get some key players back as well.
Despite taking over first place in the division, the Phillies haven’t played their best baseball of late. There have been a lot of inconsistencies for the team throughout the season, and they will be hoping to start to improve in that area in the second half.
Injuries have been a storyline for them, with Bryce Harper just returning after missing a sizable amount of time in June and Aaron Nola being on the shelf for a while.
Recently, Philadelphia provided an update on Nola’s return.
It is good to see the right-hander progressing in his rehab with some live batting practice coming in the near future.
Nola is an important part of the starting rotation but wasn’t pitching well before going on the IL. Some of those performances might have been injury-related, and he will hopefully be back to his normal self in the second half of the campaign.
Despite that, the rotation for the Phillies has done just fine.
This is a unit that features a ton of depth, and even missing a star like Nola didn’t have too much of an impact. Hopefully, his return will come soon after the All-Star break, and the right-hander can once again find his form.
