Phillies Star Trea Turner Reaches Career Milestone in Strange Way Against Padres
Not much went right for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.
Rookie pitcher Mick Abel was all over the place with his command, walking in two runs with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning before Manny Machado ripped a bases-clearing double down the left field line to give the Padres an early 5-0 lead.
That separation was too much for the Phillies to overcome.
Despite the bullpen doing a tremendous job by allowing just one run over the next 7 1/3 innings after Abel was pulled, Philadelphia could not generate enough offense and came up short of their rally in the final frame to lose 6-4.
However, in that bottom of the ninth inning, Trea Turner hit a notable career milestone when he stole his 300th base.
He now joins Starling Marte and Jose Altuve as the only active players to have that many steals to their names, also becoming just the 171st player in Major League history to reach this mark.
But there wasn't a whole lot of recognition of that moment for Turner.
That's because it came in a strange way after Brandon Marsh's out call at third base -- which would have ended the game -- was overturned, placing the center fielder on third while Turner stood on first following his single.
With the Phillies only trailing by two runs, Turner was shocked to see San Diego's defensive alignment set up to where he could easily nab second base.
He did exactly that, getting credited with the milestone steal.
While it came in a strange way in a game that Philadelphia ultimately lost, the lack of attention given to this feat is surprising and a bit disappointing.
Maybe the recognition he deserves will come in Game 2 of the doubleheader.
