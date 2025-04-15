Phillies Pull Out All the Stops Crafting Perhaps Baseball's Best Dessert
The Philadelphia Phillies over the years have cultivated one of the best game day atmospheres in all of Major League Baseball over the years and a ton of it has to do with the amenities of Citizens Bank Park.
With one of the most state of the art ballparks in the country, Philadelphia along with several other large market teams across the league have continued to push the boundaries year after year as to what your average MLB game looks like in person.
The latest development however might just be the wildest step yet in the world of food and concessions.
If there wasn't something to eat for everyone already, there certainly is now.
In a post from the official MLB social media channels, the Phillies are releasing a Red Velvet Affogato which includes a red velvet cookie along with a cup of vanilla ice cream and an espresso to be poured on top:
A traditional Italian Affogato is made with a scoop of gelato usually vanilla and topped with espresso, however Citizens Bank is offering a fun team colored twist and serving it with a red velvet cookie as well.
Optionally, it's sometimes served with a small amount of liquor as well, so if Philadelphia wants to make an adult version it could be supremely popular as well.
Fans who have not had the chance to try the Red Velvet Affogato just yet will certainly be flocking to the concessions at the park in order to get their hands on potentially the best dessert in all of baseball.