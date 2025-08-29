Phillies’ Ranger Suarez Needs To Finish Strong To Help Team Achieve Lofty Goals
After a horrific series against the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies were able to bounce back with a statement win against the Atlanta Braves to start their weekend series.
The troubles in Citi Field against the Mets continued for the Phillies, and they saw their lead in the National League East shrink a bit after being swept by New York. However, with a great win over the Braves and a Mets loss, Philadelphia was able to gain a game back quickly.
While winning the division is going to be the top priority for the Phillies, they want to win the World Series this year as well. This is a team that has been one of the best in baseball the last three campaigns but has fallen short each time of their ultimate goal.
With the core of the team getting older and some key players set to hit free agency, Philadelphia is going to have some big decisions to make about the future of the team this winter. One of those decisions will be regarding a talented starting pitcher.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB recently wrote about Phillies starter Ranger Suarez needing a strong second half of the season to maximize his value heading into free agency.
With Philadelphia’s ace Zack Wheeler out for the rest of the season, it is going to be key for others in the rotation to step up and perform for the team. Suarez is going to be one of those pitchers.
Will Suarez Be the No.2 Starter?
While it very well could be Cristopher Sanchez as the new ace of the staff with Wheeler out, Suarez might be able to slide into the second spot. Aaron Nola has missed a lot of time this year and hasn’t been overly effective yet. While he is still working his way back from injury and knocking off the rust, the team rightfully might be concerned about what he can do.
Even though Suarez has faded in the second half of the campaign the last several seasons, he is showing some signs so far that won’t be the case this year. With it being a contract year for the left-hander, finishing strong is going to be imperative to him maximizing his value.
Furthermore, even though it seemed unlikely that he would be back with the Phillies as a free agent, the injury to Wheeler might change their thought process a bit. The southpaw has had an excellent season, and Philadelphia is going to need that to continue to achieve their goals.