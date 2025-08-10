Phillies Recently Released Pitcher Lands Contract With Diamondbacks
This past offseason, in an effort to improve their overall pitching depth, the Philadelphia Phillies signed veteran Nabil Crismatt.
Given his experience as both a starting pitcher and reliever, he was providing the Phillies with some solid insurance at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in case the need ever arose for a call-up to the Major Leauge team.
Alas, that opportunity in Philadlphia never materialized.
The Phillies have the best starting rotation in baseball with Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker holding things down right now. Aaron Nola is working his way back from injury and Andrew Painter is waiting to make his highly anticipated MLB debut.
Ahead of the deadline, their bullpen woes were addressed with the signing of veteran David Robertson, who is returning to the Big League roster on Sunday, and the acquisition of Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.
With no spots open at the Major League level, Crismatt was fortunate enough to receive his release and land with a new team that provides a much clearer path to a spot on the Major League roster.
Nabil Crismatt heading back to Diamondbacks
The veteran right-handed pitcher is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, agreeing to a minor league deal. He will be reporting to Triple-A Reno, with the team announcing the move on their social media account.
This is a reunion for Crismatt, who spent time with the Diamondbacks organziation in 2023, making 14 appearances with Reno and one with the Big League club.
There is certainly a chance he pitches Major League innings again this year given how many injuries Arizona has dealt with to their pitching staff in addition to the players who were moved ahad of the MLB trade deadline.
Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and relief pitcher Shelby Miller were traded to the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.
That was two more voids created with Corbin Burnes, A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez, Tommy Henry and Blake Walston all undergoing Tommy John surgery. Cristian Mena, Christian Montes De Oca, Ryan Thomspn and Kevin Ginkel are all sidelined as will with different ailments.
Crismatt could certainly be called upon to help eat up innings down the stretch for a team that was selling ahead of the trade deadline.
He has 114 MLB appearances under his belt, making one start and throwing 177 innings. A respectable 3.71 ERA was recorded along with 162 strikeouts with the Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres.