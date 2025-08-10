Phillies Recalling David Robertson From Triple-A For Sunday Season Debut
The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen is set to receive yet another major boost on Sunday.
According to an announcement from the team, Philadelphia has recalled veteran relief pitcher David Robertson from Triple-A after signing him last month in the middle of the season to a prorated $16 million contract.
In a corresponding move to create a spot for Robertson, right-hander Alan Rangel was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Robertson, who turned 40 years old right around the start of the season, went unsigned this offseason despite his very strong 2024 campaign with the Texas Rangers.
Last year, he posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with one of the higher strikeout rates in his 16-year career, fanning 99 hitters in 72 innings over 68 appearances and collecting a bWAR of 1.7.
Why Did Robertson Remain Unsigned Until Now?
Word was that despite his age, Robertson was looking for a multi-year commitment from a team at a price nobody was willing to pay. The Phillies swooped in right before the deadline and snagged him as an insurance policy and guaranteed boost to the bullpen without having to make a trade.
Then, Dave Dombrowski went out and acquired a premium closer in Jhoan Duran and in the weeks since, the bullpen as a whole which was a liability at the start of the season has been a strength.
Now, with Robertson coming into the fold along with Jose Alvarado -- at least for the regular season -- Philadelphia has a chance to have a legitimate shutdown unit to close out the race in the National League East.
Robertson was a bit rusty in his Triple-A tune-up performances, pitching to a 10.13 ERA, although it was just a 5.1 innings sample size.
The strikeout stuff is still there, and the veteran right-hander is as comfortable as anyone in high leverage situations.
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of adding Robertson is his demonstrated production in the postseason and even in a Phillies uniform.
In the 2022 run to the World Series, Robertson was a major factor in the Philadelphia bullpen and allowed just one run in seven appearances that October. In four World Series appearances, he allowed a total of just two hits and no runs.
Robertson owns a career 3.04 ERA over 47.1 postseason innings and promises to be a major factor down the stretch of the regular season and into October for a team who looks to make a return to the Fall Classic.
If he can be at his best, they have a great chance of doing just that.