Phillies Rising Star Finally Earns Bigger Role After Impressive Spring Training
It took Brandon Marsh three years, but he's finally the Philadelphia Phillies' everyday center fielder.
On Thursday, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported that the Phillies are planning to give Marsh more playing time to start the season. They'd been platooning him over the last few years, frequently benching him against left-handed pitchers.
Marsh has been working hard this offseason to improve against lefties, taking extra batting practice and simulating more at-bats against southpaws.
The dedication paid off, as Philadelphia is willing to give him a chance to see what he can do.
The 27-year-old helped his case with a strong spring training.
In 14 games, he's batted .241/.450/.276 with exceptional plate discipline, tallying nearly twice as many walks (11) as strikeouts (6).
Marsh will need to carry that over into the regular season if he wants to stay in the lineup versus southpaws. His career OPS is 205 points lower against lefties (.582) than it is against righties (.787). He also has a 5.6 K/BB ratio against lefties compared to 3.1 K/BB versus righties, so controlling the strike zone better will be critical.
The Phillies have platooned Marsh since trading for him from the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. Since joining Philadelphia, he has not had more than 110 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in a season.
Despite the inconsistent playing time, Marsh has emerged as one of the Phillies' better players.
He's topped 3.0 WAR in each of the last two seasons, batting .263/.350/.438 with 28 homers and 29 steals during that time.
After finishing with 16 homers and 19 steals last year, the extra at-bats could help Marsh notch his first 20/20 campaign if he stays healthy.
If Marsh continues to struggle against left-handers, he can always go back to platooning.
If not, the job is his to lose.